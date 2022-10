Kiviranta scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Kiviranta opened the scoring at 6:31 of the first period with his second goal of the year. The 26-year-old winger has added 11 shots, nine hits, six blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-2 rating in six contests, mainly serving in a fourth-line role. That kind of usage doesn't lead to sustainable bursts of offense, so Kiviranta should probably be ignored outside of deep fantasy formats that count hits.