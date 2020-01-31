Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Recalled from minors
Kiviranta was promoted from AHL Texas on Friday.
Kiviranta is still looking for his first NHL point after being held off the scoresheet in his seven games with the Stars this season. The winger will take the place of Justin Dowling (undisclosed) on the 23-man roster, though whether Kiviranta suits up versus New Jersey on Saturday will likely depend on the health of Roope Hintz (upper body).
