Kiviranta (lower body) is expected to miss the Stars' next three games after coach Rick Bowness told reporters, "Doubtful you'll see him this week," Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Kiviranta hasn't played since the season opener against the Predators in which he tallied one goal on two shots and one assist. The 24-year-old youngster was phenomenal in the postseason for Dallas last year and appeared to have picked up right where he left off. At this point, the winger will have been out of action for at least eight games before his next opportunity to play Feb. 9 against Chicago.