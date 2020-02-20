Play

Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Returned to minor-league affiliate

Dallas reassigned Kiviranta to AHL Texas on Thursday.

Kiviranta appeared in four games during his three-week stay with the big club, potting his first NHL goal while averaging 10:01 of ice time per contest over that span. He'll return to a prominent role with Texas, where he's notched 11 goals and 20 points in 38 games this campaign.

Our Latest Stories