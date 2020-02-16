Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Role remains limited
Kiviranta has appeared in three of the Stars' last seven games.
The Finn has no points, four hits and two PIM in that span. Kiviranta will likely remain with the big club until Alexander Radulov (upper body) or Justin Dowling (undisclosed) are ready to return. Don't count on the 23-year-old for much offense, if he makes the game-day lineup at all.
