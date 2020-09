Kiviranta scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Kiviranta's game-tying tally at 16:13 of the third period forced overtime, where Denis Gurianov completed the Stars' comeback in the series-clinching win. The 24-year-old Kiviranta has had a knack for clutch goals -- he netted a hat trick in Game 7 versus the Avalanche in the last round prior to his heroics Monday. The Finn has five points, a plus-5 rating and 21 hits through eight playoff outings.