Kiviranta scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Kiviranta buried a rebound off a Miro Heiskanen shot to extend Dallas' lead to 3-0 in the second period. The goal was Kiviranta's first point since Oct. 27, snapping a 15-game scoreless drought. While the 26-year-old winger offers some physicality on the Stars' fourth-line (45 hits), he's not likely to provide much offense going forward. Kiviranta now has four goals through 24 games this season.