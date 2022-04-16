Kiviranta (illness) is back to full health but will be scratched versus San Jose on Saturday, per NHL.com.

Kiviranta served as the extra skater at Friday's practice, according to Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News, so his absence from the lineup shouldn't come as a surprise. The 26-year-old winger has managed just one goal, along with five assists, in 51 games for the Stars this season. Given his lack of production, Kiviranta shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy production even if he does crack the lineup down the stretch.