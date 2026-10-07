Kiviranta (lower body) will miss Dallas' upcoming two-game road trip, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports Wednesday.

Dallas will play in Buffalo on Thursday and Pittsburgh on Saturday without Kiviranta. However, the hope is that he's ready to go after the road trip, per Robert Tiffin of NHL.com, so Kiviranta might still be an option for Tuesday's home game against Colorado. The 30-year-old has a goal in two appearances with the Stars in 2025-26. Colin Blackwell will likely draw back into the lineup due to Kiviranta's absence.