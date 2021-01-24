The Stars placed Kiviranta (lower body) on injured reserve Sunday.

The 24-year-old suffered the lower-body injury in practice Saturday, and as evidenced by this news, the injury appears worse than expected. This is unfortunate news for the Finn, as he racked up a goal and assist in Friday's season opening win over the Predators. His placement is retroactive to Friday, so Kiviranta will miss at least the next three games. Kiviranta was replaced by Tanner Kero on the active roster, who was called up from the taxi squad in a corresponding move.