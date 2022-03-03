Kiviranta logged an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Kiviranta had been a healthy scratch in the last two games, but he replaced Riley Tufte in the lineup. The break seemed to serve Kiviranta well -- he snapped a nine-game point drought with a helper on Ryan Suter's game-tying goal. Kiviranta has just five points with 43 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-7 rating in 43 outings, so he's not likely to add enough offense to help in fantasy.