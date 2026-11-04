Kiviranta scored a goal, recorded a plus-2 rating and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.

Kiviranta's goal started a trend Tuesday, as he tallied the lone goal of the first period in a contest that would end with 11 scores. Following Tuesday's outing, the 30-year-old winger now has two goals, three points, a plus-1 rating, 14 shots on net and 20 hits over 11 outings this season. He hasn't appeared on the scoresheet often across his eight-year NHL career, but Kiviranta's early involvement in Tuesday's contest is an encouraging sign that he could trend back towards being a double-digit point scorer by the end of the campaign.