Kiviranta scored a goal and doled out three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Kiviranta's goal came in the final minute of the second period, giving the Stars a 3-1 lead. It was the Finn's fifth goal of the playoffs, to go with one helper, 24 hits and 18 shots on goal through nine outings. Despite a limited role in the Stars' bottom six, Kiviranta has provided depth scoring and solid physicality.