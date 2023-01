Kiviranta scored a goal on three shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Kiviranta doubled the Stars' lead to 2-0 with a second-period tally. The goal ended his nine-game point drought -- the winger has struggled to be a consistent scoring threat in a bottom-six role this season. He's at six goals, 60 shots on net, 71 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 45 contests overall, and he has yet to record an assist.