Kiviranta scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added four PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kiviranta extended the Stars' lead to 3-1, burying a one-timer on a feed from Esa Lindell. The goal was Kiviranta's first point in three games this season. The Finnish winger has added six shots on net, three hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in a bottom-six role. Head coach Pete DeBoer hasn't done much switching around with a lineup that remains undefeated, so Kiviranta appears to have at least a little job security, though he may still sit in favor of Jacob Peterson on occasion.