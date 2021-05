Kiviranta scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

The 25-year-old put the finishing touches on the victory, helping set up Roope Hintz for the Stars' fourth tally late in the second period before scoring the team's final goal himself early in the third. Kiviranta has only five goals and 10 points through 24 games on the season, but remarkably he has three multi-point performances.