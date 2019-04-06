Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Bumped back to minors
The Stars sent L'Esperance back to AHL Texas on Saturday.
L'Esperance left the Stars on a high note, potting the team's only goal of Friday's game against the Blackhawks. The rookie pivot could rejoin Dallas once Texas' season ends, but, for now, L'Esperance will concentrate on adding to his 44 points over 50 games in the AHL.
