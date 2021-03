L'Esperance scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

L'Esperance tipped a Joel Hanley shot past past Sergei Bobrovsky for the game-tying goal three minutes into the third period. The 25-year-old L'Esperance was in the lineup as the Stars were undermanned at forward. The Michigan native's goal was his first point in eight outings this year. He's not likely to score enough to earn attention in fantasy.