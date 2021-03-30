L'Esperance was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday.
As a result, he won't play Tuesday against the Predators after suiting up in the last four games. Assuming he's not injured, L'Esperance's next chance to join the lineup will come Thursday (also against Nashville).
