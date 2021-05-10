site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: stars-joel-lesperance-dropped-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Dropped to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
May 10, 2021
at
5:27 pm ET 1 min read
L'Esperance was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday.
L'Esperance hasn't appeared in a game since April 11 and it seems like he'll be a healthy scratch once again for Monday's season finale in Chicago. He'll finish the 2020-21 campaign with two goals in 12 contests.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/08/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
04/04/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
04/04/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read