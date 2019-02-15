Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Headed to big show
The Stars recalled L'Esperance from AHL Texas on Friday.
It was only a matter of time before L'Esperance heard his number called, as the 23-year-old holds the top AHL mark of 27 goals and ranks second with 11 power-play tallies. It's a fairly quick ascension for an undrafted player, but he's proven early in his career that he's ready for a chance at the top level. With the Stars in the thick of the playoff hunt, L'Esperance could provide an offensive spark the team was lacking when it was blanked by the Lightning on Thursday.
