L'Esperance signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Stars on Sunday.

The 25-year-old pivot has played 21 NHL games over the last two seasons and scored three goals, and he's been outstanding in the minors. The Michigan Tech product led AHL Texas with 25 goals through 58 games last season. L'Esperance will be a bubble player during training camp yet again, and if the team stays healthy, he's expected to start the upcoming season in the minors.