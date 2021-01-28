site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Moves to active roster
L'Esperance was promoted from the taxi squad Thursday.
L'Esperance could make his season debut in Thursday's game against the Red Wings. The Michigan product has just 21 NHL games in his ledger, and he generated three goals and 23 hits in that stretch.
