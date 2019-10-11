L'Esperance scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

L'Esperance broke a scoreless tie at 16:39 of the second period, burying the feed from Joel Hanley behind Flames goalie David Rittich. The Michigan native has seen very limited minutes in his two appearances this season (5:56 versus the Capitals, 6:28 against the Flames), so he's not likely to make a fantasy impact.