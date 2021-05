L'Esperance was recalled from the Stars' taxi squad Sunday.

L'Esperance will likely slot into the lineup Sunday against the Blackhawks and again for Monday's season finale against Chicago, as Dallas will be without Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin, who have both been shut down for the season. The 25-year-old L'Esperance has appeared in 12 games for the Stars this season, scoring two goals without an assist.