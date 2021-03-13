L'Esperance was promoted to the active roster Saturday.
L'Esperance has a chance to play in Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets, as Ty Dellandrea was assigned to the taxi squad in a corresponding move. Through four games this season, L'Esperance has yet to record a point.
