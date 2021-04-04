L'Esperance was promoted to the active roster Sunday.
Jason Dickinson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, opening a roster spot. L'Esperance could draw into Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes. He'll likely slot into the bottom six if he plays.
