L'Esperance was reassigned to AHL Texas on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

L'Esperance skated in three games for the Stars during his recall and earned himself a place on the top power-play unit, even though he didn't record a point. However, with the addition of Mats Zuccarello, L'Esperance was deemed surplus to requirements and will continue in the minors for the foreseeable future.