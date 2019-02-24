Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Sent down
L'Esperance was reassigned to AHL Texas on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
L'Esperance skated in three games for the Stars during his recall and earned himself a place on the top power-play unit, even though he didn't record a point. However, with the addition of Mats Zuccarello, L'Esperance was deemed surplus to requirements and will continue in the minors for the foreseeable future.
