The Stars assigned L'Espereance to AHL Texas on Tuesday.

L'Espernance's demotion leaves the Stars with just 11 healthy forwards, likely signifying that one of the team's players currently out with an injury will be ready to return for Wednesday's contest versus the Blue Jackets. The most likely candidate is Corey Perry (foot), who was initially aiming to return Friday against the Penguins.

