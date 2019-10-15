Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Sent to AHL
The Stars assigned L'Espereance to AHL Texas on Tuesday.
L'Espernance's demotion leaves the Stars with just 11 healthy forwards, likely signifying that one of the team's players currently out with an injury will be ready to return for Wednesday's contest versus the Blue Jackets. The most likely candidate is Corey Perry (foot), who was initially aiming to return Friday against the Penguins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.