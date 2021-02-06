L'Esperance was assigned to the taxi squad Saturday.
L'Esperance and Nick Caamano were both designated for the taxi squad, while Tanner Kero and Ty Dellandrea were activated in a corresponding move. Over three games this year, L'Esperance has accrued three shots on net, three hits and a minus-2 rating.
More News
-
Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Activated from taxi squad•
-
Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Sent to taxi squad•
-
Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Moves to active roster•
-
Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Returns to practice•
-
Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Inks two-year deal with Dallas•