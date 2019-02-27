Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Shoots back to top level
L'Esperance was called up from AHL Texas on Wednesday.
The Stars will be without Andrew Cogliano (upper body) for Thursday's game against the Kings, so L'Esperance has an opportunity to replace him. An American prospect who won back-to-back championships with Michigan Tech (2016-18), L'Esperance appeared in four games with the Stars in mid-February, and even though he went scoreless with four hits and a blocked shot over that span, the pivot averaged 1:40 of power-play ice time to make him an intriguing fantasy target for owners needing depth at center.
