Stars' Joel L'Esperance: Signs with Stars

L'Esperance signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Stars on Sunday.

L'Esperance only played nine games during the regular season with the Stars' affiliate last year, but during AHL Texas' playoff run he suited up for 22 games, notching four postseason points in the process. He should, at the very least, have a bigger role at the minor-league level next season.

