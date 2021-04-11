L'Esperance scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

L'Esperance tallied just 1:49 into the game, giving the Stars a 2-0 lead. That was all goalie Anton Khudobin needed to help secure the win. The 25-year-old L'Esperance has just two goals and 16 hits through 11 appearances this season. When he's in the lineup, he plays a fourth-line role.