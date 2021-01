L'Esperance (undisclosed) has been deemed unfit to participate in Wednesday's practice, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

It isn't clear what's holding L'Esperance out of Wednesday's on-ice session, but at this point there's no reason to believe he's dealing with anything overly serious. The 25-year-old American is poised to be a rotational, bottom-six option for the Stars this season.