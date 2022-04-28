Klingberg recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Klingberg has four assists in his last five games, with his latest setting up a Miro Heiskanen tally in the second period Wednesday. Despite the scoring success, Klingberg has a minus-5 rating during his recent uptick on offense. The 29-year-old blueliner is at 47 points (20 on the power play) with 139 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a minus-28 rating in 74 outings overall.