Stars' John Klingberg: Another pair of helpers
Klingberg notched two assists and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Klingberg set up power-play tallies by Mattias Janmark and Alexander Radulov to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead in the third period. In his last six contests, the Swedish defenseman has eight helpers, four of which have come with a man advantage. The 27-year-old is up to 18 points in 34 games this season.
