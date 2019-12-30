Stars' John Klingberg: Assist party continues

Klingberg recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Klingberg's dished six helpers in his last five games. The Swede is up to 16 points, 63 shots on goal and 41 blocks through 33 contests. Sunday marked his 400th career game -- he's registered 275 points (54 tallies, 221 helpers) through his six-year career. The 27-year-old has never produced fewer than 40 points in a season.