Stars' John Klingberg: Assist party continues
Klingberg recorded an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Klingberg's dished six helpers in his last five games. The Swede is up to 16 points, 63 shots on goal and 41 blocks through 33 contests. Sunday marked his 400th career game -- he's registered 275 points (54 tallies, 221 helpers) through his six-year career. The 27-year-old has never produced fewer than 40 points in a season.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Five points in last four games•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Garners assist in loss•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Pockets pair of helpers•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Expected to travel with team•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Absent versus Golden Knights•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.