Stars' John Klingberg: Assists on game-winner

Klingberg assisted on the game-winner as Dallas beat Chicago in overtime Friday.

Klingberg added an assist to his league-leading total among defensemen. He also had a plus-1 rating, four penalty minutes, and a pair of shots. He continues to be one of the league's best defenders for fantasy purposes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories