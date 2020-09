Klingberg registered two assists with one block and one hit in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Colorado in Game 7.

Klingberg assisted on a second-period goal by Joel Kiviranta and a third-period power-play tally by Alexander Radulov. It was a nice performance for the 28-year-old, who had been a minus-5 in the previous two games, both Dallas losses. Klingberg has two goals and 10 assists in 15 playoff games.