Stars' John Klingberg: Avoids serious injury

Klingberg (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against Carolina on Saturday after x-rays came back negative, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Klingberg was forced to leave Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay after blocking a shot, but appears to have avoided any serious damage. If the blueliner is going to help keep the Stars in playoff contention, he is going to need to produce more than the two points he registered in his last eight outings.