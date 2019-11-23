Stars' John Klingberg: Back in fold Saturday

Klingberg (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's matchup against the Blackhawks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Klingberg will be activated from IR for this matchup after sitting out the last six games. The 27-year-old blueliner was off to a slow start this year with four points and a minus-10 rating through 17 contests, so he'll look to turn things around with the Stars on a hot streak. Klingberg averaged 23:36 of ice time along with substantial power-play minutes before his injury, so look for him to resume a similar role going forward.