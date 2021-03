Klingberg managed a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Klingberg set up Miro Heiskanen's shot that produced a rebound for Roope Hintz to score on. The 28-year-old Klingberg continues to enjoy hearty production on the power play, as 13 of his 23 points this season have come with the man advantage. The Swede has added 70 shots on net, a minus-9 rating and 19 PIM in 32 appearances.