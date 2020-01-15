Stars' John Klingberg: Bags power-play helper in return
Klingberg (lower body) managed a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Klingberg picked up the secondary helper on a second-period Denis Gurianov goal. After a four-game absence, Klingberg skated 24:45 -- he looks ready to return to a top-pairing role right out of the gate. The Swede is up to 19 points, 67 shots and 44 blocked shots through 35 contests, which puts him on a career-low scoring pace.
