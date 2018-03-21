Stars' John Klingberg: Bags two apples Tuesday
Klingberg posted two assists, two shots, and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.
Klingberg continues to pace NHL defensemen not named John Carlson with seven goals and 61 points in 74 games. Marching towards a likely Norris Trophy nomination at season's end, the 25-year-old Swede is one of the more gifted offensive defensemen in the league and should be one of the first blue liners off the board in 2018-19 fantasy drafts.
