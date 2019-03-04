Stars' John Klingberg: Battling illness
Klingberg missed Monday's practice with an illness but is expected to suit up Tuesday against the Rangers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
While it appears this illness won't cost Klingberg any game action, it's still best to check in on his status prior to puck drop Tuesday. After all, it's better to be safe than sorry with a guy who's produced 34 points in just 47 appearances from the blue line this season.
