Stars' John Klingberg: Buries power-play goal
Klingberg put his only shot on goal in the net in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
Klingberg has racked up three goals and five assists in nine games in March, and he's put his name on the scoresheet in four of the last five games. With 39 points in 55 games this season, Klingberg hasn't come close to matching the 67 points he recorded last season, but he's still posted a productive season.
