Klingberg scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 4.
Klingberg was surrounded by four Lightning players but still managed to squeak a shot through that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy at 7:17 of the first period. It was Klingberg's fourth tally and 20th point in 24 contests. The Swede has added 44 shots and 51 hits in the playoffs.
