Stars' John Klingberg: Closing in on return

Klingberg (lower body) is considered a possibility for Saturday's clash with Chicago, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Klingberg has missed Dallas' last six games due to a lower-body issue, so if he's given the green light ahead of Saturday's contest, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Stars limit his minutes in his first game back. The 27-year-old blueliner has had a highly disappointing start to the campaign, notching just four points in his first 17 games, but he's far too talented for that trend to continue, so fantasy owners should continue to trot him out with confidence.