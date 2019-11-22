Stars' John Klingberg: Closing in on return
Klingberg (lower body) is considered a possibility for Saturday's clash with Chicago, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Klingberg has missed Dallas' last six games due to a lower-body issue, so if he's given the green light ahead of Saturday's contest, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Stars limit his minutes in his first game back. The 27-year-old blueliner has had a highly disappointing start to the campaign, notching just four points in his first 17 games, but he's far too talented for that trend to continue, so fantasy owners should continue to trot him out with confidence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.