Klingberg notched two power-play assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Klingberg set up both Joel Kiviranta's game-tying goal and Denis Gurianov's overtime winner Monday. The two-assist outing gave Klingberg a goal and three helpers in five games against the Golden Knights. The Swede has three goals, 13 assists, 38 shots on goal and 45 hits through 20 appearances.