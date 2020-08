Klingberg (undisclosed) posted an assist, three shots on net and two PIM in Sunday's 2-1 shootout win over the Blues in the round robin.

Klingberg missed Wednesday's round-robin game versus the Avalanche with the injury, but he was good to go and able to set up Joe Pavelski for the Stars' lone tally Sunday. The Swede is one of the Stars' top-four defensemen, although he had career lows in games played (58) and points (32) in the truncated 2019-20 regular season.